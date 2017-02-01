Headline News

Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Also: Lycoming Engines, Aero-Calendar, Rotax Engines, Bombardier ADS-B, StandardAero, Webb Telescope, NBAA Security
Ohio Congressman Michael Turner has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Aviation Hall of Fame as a result of receiving troubling information concerning the Hall of Fame finances. Congressman Turner is exercising his oversight authority to investigate these allegations against the Congressionally Chartered organization. The letter said in part, “My office has received complaints of financial mismanagement and misappropriation of NAHF resources and assets. These issues appear to threaten the very viability of the NAHF to meet the basic purposes of the NAHF Congressional Charter and to sustain its Ohio Not-for-Profit status.” The Raytheon Company and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training pro
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Honda Automotive Engines Serve As The Basis For A Line Of Aircraft Engines For Experimental Airplanes…
While at the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase 2016, ANN CEO and Editor-In-Chief, Jim Campbell stopped by the display of Viking Aircraft Engines to get caught up on what’s new with their unique line of Honda automobile conversion engines for aircraft. Jim met up with Jan Eggenfellner, who is the President of Viking Aircraft Engines.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Looks Forward To Working With Chao On NextGen Implementation
The NBAA commends the United States Senate for confirming Elaine Chao as Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Aircraft Have Been Grounded Since July 2016 Accident
Bell Helicopter has confirmed that there will be a delay in the certification of its 525 Relentless helicopter due to a fatal accident involving one of its test aircraft last July.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Former FAA Deputy Administrator Says Terms Of The 'Compromise' Are Not Clear
There has be a lot written since Saturday in both the aviation press and the general media concerning the FAA's decision to allow Santa Monica to close KSMO no later than 2028. But attorney Sandy Murdock, a former FAA Deputy Administrator and one-time chief-counsel at the FAA says the terms of the compromise are not clear, and there are serious threats to the nation's airport system.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Larger Production Run Will Help Drive Down Costs
Lockheed Martin will cut the cost of the next batch of F-35 jets by about $600 million by building more of the airplanes in the next production run.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Several Events To Be Held During The Year
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Young Eagles program, which began in 1992 and has provided more than 2 million young people ages 8-17 with an introduction to the world of personal aviation.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Says Everything That Can Be Done Must Be Done To Save Airport
The Santa Monica Airport Association is not going to just roll over and allow the FAA and the city to close the airport in 2028.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Shortening Runway 'Severely Limits Jet Operations', CJP Says
The Citation Jet Pilots Owner Pilot Association (CJP), an organization of more than 800 owners, pilots, and enthusiasts of the Cessna Citation line of light jet aircraft, is monitoring developments following an unprecedented settlement regarding the future of embattled Santa Monica Municipal Airport (SMO) in Southern California.
Read More
Wed, Feb 01, 2017
Some Fear Anti-Regulation Policies May Stymie Growth Of Drone Businesses
President Donald Trump's executive order requiring agencies to eliminate two regulations for each new regulation created has sent a few ripples of concern through some segments of the drone industry.
Read More