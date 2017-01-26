Headline News

Listen In While an Executive Jet Leader Explains How Their Company Will Expand Their Market…

While at the Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) held in November 2016, Aero-News Correspondent, Kathryn Creedy, had the opportunity to meet with Marco Tulio Pellegrini, who is the President and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. Kathryn asked Pellegrini to amplify some of the comments he made in a previous press conference about introducing more corporate-type jets into the market because of the need for more dependable and reliable air transportation (in other words, kick the airlines to the curb!).