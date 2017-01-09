 Headline News | Aero-News Network - The Aviation and Aerospace World's Daily, Real-time News and Information Service
Airborne 01.06.17: Powerup FPV, MD NIMBYs, Opportunity Fo …

Aero-TV: The Surf Air Model - Aviation by Subscription

Passenger Drone May Be Available By 2020

Sikorsky: Off-Balance Black Hawk Tail Rotor Would Be A 'M …

NASA Selects Two Missions To Explore The Early Solar Syst …

Headline News

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Airborne 01.06.17: Powerup FPV, MD NIMBYs, Opportunity For Lady Aviators

Also: ClearVision, Barnstorming: Looking Forward, Elderly Chinooks, GoPro Suit, Aeroworks Logbook, Master Instructors, Flight Training Scholarship

Powerup recently launched their Powerup FPV, the first paper airplane drone with a live-streaming camera. FPV stands for ‘first person view’, which means the operator can view the flight on a portable device as if he or she were inside the cockpit of the aircraft. Some of the features include a flying time of about 10 minutes per charge, with a speed of up to 20 miles per hour. Of course, it has an autopilot and a wide angle rotating camera providing front side and rear camera views. Because of his light weight of only 2.8 ounces, it does not have to be FAA registered. It’s compatible with both iOS and android systems. Officials in Howard County, Maryland have prepared legislation that would authorize the county to take legal action against the FAA in response to air traffic changes under NextGen at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport. As has happened in nearly every city where the new flight

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Aero-TV: The Surf Air Model - Aviation by Subscription

Surf Air Provides Corporate Aircraft Style Travel Based On a Unique Subscription Plan…

An aviation transportation provider by the name of Surf Air is establishing a new and interesting way for individuals to participate in air travel that is more like corporate aviation, but it doesn’t involve owning the aircraft or being a partner in the aircraft itself. While at the Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) held in November 2016, Aero-News Correspondent, Kathryn Creedy, had the opportunity to meet with Jeff Potter, the CEO of Surf Air.

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Passenger Drone May Be Available By 2020

Urban Aeronautics Has Been Developing The Aircraft For 15 Years

An Israeli tech firm believes it can realistically get a 3,000 pound passenger-carrying UAV into production by 2020, according to the company.

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Sikorsky: Off-Balance Black Hawk Tail Rotor Would Be A 'Minor' Issue

Company Responds To Army Report Stemming From 2015 Accident

In its investigation of an accident involving a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in November, 2015, the U.S. Army reported that the aircraft was "not airworthy" from November 10 until the accident occurred on November 15 because "the tail rotor had been out of balance (greater than 0.7 inches per second)"

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

NASA Selects Two Missions To Explore The Early Solar System

'Lucy' And 'Psyche' Will Launch In 2021 And 2023, Respectively

NASA has selected two missions that have the potential to open new windows on one of the earliest eras in the history of our solar system – a time less than 10 million years after the birth of our sun. The missions, known as Lucy and Psyche, were chosen from five finalists and will proceed to mission formulation, with the goal of launching in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Klyde Morris (01.09.17)

Klyde and SpaceX Keep The War of Words Kinda Toasty...

FMI: www.klydemorris.com

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Start-Up Companies Look At Anti-Drone Technology

Various Methods Can Be Used To Combat Unwanted UAVs

As fast as some start-up companies are making new drones, others are developing technology to render them ineffective.

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

AeroSports Update: World Gliding Championships Are Underway

Australia Welcomes The World To The FAI World Gliding Championships 2017

The 34th FAI World Gliding Championships 2017 kicked-off in Australia today, January 9, with two weeks of high profile, high caliber competition to follow. Some 116 pilots from 27 countries have converged on the small city of Benalla, Victoria to compete for the prestigious title of FAI Gliding World Champion in three separate classes.

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Three Ball Aerospace Engineers Elected AIAA Associate Fellows

Will Be Officially Recognized January 9 At AIAA SciTech Forum

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has honored a trio of Ball engineers with the Associate Fellow designation. They are Michael Gazarik, vice president, engineering; Chris McLean, staff consultant, mission systems engineering; and James Masciarelli, staff consultant, mission systems engineering. They join six other AIAA Associate Fellows and two Fellows currently at Ball. 

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

Jeppesen And LOT Polish Airlines Sign Charting And Navigation Services Agreement

FliteDeck Pro On Windows Tablets Helps Airline Operate More Efficiently

Jeppesen recently signed a five-year service agreement with LOT Polish Airlines to provide digital charting for LOT’s electronic flight bag (EFB) platform. LOT will incorporate Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro on Windows tablets as its charting EFB solution and will continue to use Jeppesen NavData for digital navigation, through the agreement.

