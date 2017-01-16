Headline News

February 4th 'Protest' Promises Disruptions Of Law-Abiding Aero-Businesses

The foes of aviation surrounding Santa Monica are making threats to further disrupt aviation business at the Santa Monica airport. Though quite disorganized and fighting amongst themselves, publicly, they vow that a February 4th protest targeting Atlantic Aviation, in particular, will take place. Using faulty rhetoric and some twisted facts, what has been determined to be a vocal minority of the SMO community is planning to disrupt airport operations by occupying the right of way near the largest airport FBO and targeting both the FBO and its clientele (tortious interference, anyone?). But, all is not right in NIMBYville... the internal infighting among the foes of the airport has become quite public and quite vicious. Anti-airport NIMBYs are accusing the city government of failing to act aggressively enough against the airport and the FAA of waging an illegal battle to keep the airport open.