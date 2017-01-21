Headline News

Also: Daher Delivers, Aviation Progress, Tecnam P2012, D.B. Cooper, MH370 Search, T-45C Accident, Piper

We previously reported that studies indicate many complaints about airport noise come from a few people with a dedicated mission to file the complaints. It seems that one such person has been identified in the Washington DC area. Well known ESA astronaut, Roberto Vittori, moved his family to the Washington DC area where he bought a house in the Hillandale neighborhood north of Georgetown. After moving there, instrument procedures at Ronald Reagan National Airport were changed because of NextGen shift in flight patterns. Vittori claims the noise is now intolerable and he admits to filing some 3,000 complaints since the changes in the flight patterns were implemented. The Airbus Urban Mobility Division may conduct tests of an autonomous "flying car" later this year, according to Airbus CEO To