 Headline News | Aero-News Network - The Aviation and Aerospace World's Daily, Real-time News and Information Service
Aero-News Network
RSS icon RSS feed
podcast icon MP3 podcast
Subscribe Aero-News e-mail Newsletter Subscribe

Airborne Unlimited -- Recent Daily Episodes

Episode Date

AMA Drone Report

Airborne-Monday

Airborne-Tuesday

Airborne-Wednesday

Airborne-Thursday

Airborne-Friday

Airborne On ANN

ADR 01.30.17

Airborne 01.30.17

Airborne 01.31.17

Airborne 02.01.17

Airborne 02.02.17

Airborne 02.03.17

Airborne-HD On YouTube

ADR 01.30.17

Airborne 01.30.17

Airborne 01.31.17

Airborne 02.01.17

Airborne 02.02.17

Airborne 02.03.17

Top Stories

Airborne 02.03.17: JetSuiteX Bugs Out, Bell Relentless, Y …

Apollo Program's 50th Anniversary Brings Astronaut Reunio …

JetBlue Appoints Dave Clark Vice President, Sales & Reven …

Drone Base Completes 10,000th Mission

ClearVision EVS System Successful In Ground Trials Of Vol …

Headline News

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

Airborne 02.03.17: JetSuiteX Bugs Out, Bell Relentless, Young Eagles' 25th

Also: F-35 Pricing, FAA's Betrayal, Trig Avionics, Van Horn, Airbus Engineering, Trans States Pilots, Civil Air Patrol

Well... we knew this was likely... JetSuiteX has announced that they’ve entered into a ‘Standstill Agreement’ with the city of Santa Monica concerning their upcoming planned operations at KSMO. The agreement is designed to give the parties time to come to some kind of a final agreement. Originally; flights to Santa Monica Airport were supposed to launch on February 6th, with destinations like Carlsbad, San Jose and Las Vegas. Due to recent FAA betrayals, however, JetSuiteX has agreed to hold off until February 15th, 2017. JetSuiteX has cancelled all flights to/from or connecting through Santa Monica from February 6th through February 24th and will issue full refunds for all affected customers. Bell Helicopter has confirmed that there will be a delay in the certif

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

Apollo Program's 50th Anniversary Brings Astronaut Reunion To AirVenture

Crewmembers From Most Apollo Missions Expected To Attend

Astronauts from most of the Apollo missions that put humans on the moon are expected to be at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017, as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo program.

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

JetBlue Appoints Dave Clark Vice President, Sales & Revenue Management

Had Previously Held The Post Of VP, Network Planning

Dave Clark has been named as the new vice president, sales and revenue management at JetBlue Airlines. Clark previously served as JetBlue’s vice president, network planning. He will report to Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president, commercial and planning.

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

Drone Base Completes 10,000th Mission

Company Matches Drone Pilots With Jobs In All 50 States

Drone Base, a clearinghouse that matches commercial drone pilots with companies seeking drone services, recently completed its 10,000th mission.

Read More

Advertisement

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

ClearVision EVS System Successful In Ground Trials Of Volcanic Ash Detection

The System Is Designed To Detect Volcanic Ash Up To A 100 Kilometer Range, Allowing Sufficient Time To Avoid The Affected Area

Elbit Systems and Nicarnica Aviation achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing ground trials, demonstrating detection of volcanic ash using the ClearVision EVS system. The Enhanced Vision System (EVS), that was modified to incorporate ash detection capability, is one of a kind in the market.

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

First F-22 Raptor Delivered From Lockheed Martin Speedline

Early Delivery Highlights Effective Air Force-Industry Partnership

Lockheed Martin has completed the first F-22 Raptor at the company's Inlet Coating Repair (ICR) Speedline facility and delivered the aircraft back to the U.S. Air Force ahead of schedule.

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

Wind Satellite Heads For Final Testing

Will Offer A Completely New Approach To Measuring Winds From Space

The road to realizing ESA’s Aeolus mission may have been long and bumpy, but developing novel space technology is, by its very nature, challenging. With the satellite now equipped with its revolutionary instrument, the path ahead is much smoother as it heads to France to begin the last round of tests before being shipped to the launch site at the end of the year.

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

A-10 pilots, Army Brigade Combat Teams Train At Green Flag

Exercises Took Place Last Month At Nellis AFB

Pilots from the 74th Fighter Squadron prepared for future deployments while participating in Green Flag-West 17-03 from Jan. 13-27 at Nellis Air Force Base.

Read More

Advertisement

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

NuSTAR Finds New Clues To 'Chameleon Supernova'

Supernova's Appearance Dramatically Changed Over Just One Year

"We're made of star stuff," astronomer Carl Sagan famously said. Nuclear reactions that happened in ancient stars generated much of the material that makes up our bodies, our planet and our solar system. When stars explode in violent deaths called supernovae, those newly formed elements escape and spread out in the universe.

Read More

Sun, Feb 05, 2017

ANN's Daily Aero-Linx (02.05.17)

Aero Linx: Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) The Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association ( MEBAA) has been formed to to be the principal forum for gathering, understanding and communicating the needs and benefits of business aviation within the Middle East to businesses, governments and media worldwide, and to serve the needs of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association Members in ways that enhance safety, security, efficiency and acceptance of business aviation throughout the region.

Read More




Change Display

Headlines Only | Headlines w/ Teasers | View Everything

Advertisement

Top Videos

Airborne 02.03.17: JetSuiteX Bugs Out, Bell Relentless, Young Eagles' 25th

Aero-TV: Overgrown Drone? - An Ehang 184 Project Update

Airborne 02.02.17: KSMO Pilots Vow Fight, Sebring Expo, GoPro Karma Returns

See All

Advertisement

Podcasts

AeroTwitter

Advertisement

Archives

first month previous month February 2017 next month last month

S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

© 2007 - 2017 Web Development & Design by Pauli Systems, LC