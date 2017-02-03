Headline News

Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Marks 105 Years Of Recognition For Aerospace Achievement
The National Aeronautic Association announced today that four aerospace projects and accomplishments will compete for the 2016 Robert J. Collier Trophy.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Also: B-17 New Home, AEA/NPI 2017, Citation Pilots, Newest Predator, NASAO Selects Shea, Hartzell Props, SpaceX Sat
The Santa Monica controversy shows no signs of abating... especially among Santa Monica Pilots! The Santa Monica Airport Association is not going to just roll over and allow the FAA and the city to close the airport in 2028. Writing on their blog, SMAA’s Bill Worden says that the group plans to do everything in its power to prevent the airport from being closed, and the city taking over FBO operations at the facility. "Although we have not yet seen the shameful document yet, the press releases from the City and the FAA seem to indicate that the City will also have the right as an exclusive proprietor to oust Atlantic Aviation and American Flyers provided the City can supply the services currently provided by these FBOs," Worden writes. U.S. Sport Aviation Expo kicked off on Wed
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
A Drone on Steroids Leads the Way to Autonomous Human-Carrying Aerial Transportation…
While at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas in January 2017, ANN CEO and Editor-In-Chief, Jim Campbell, had an opportunity to check up on what could best be called a drone on steroids, known as the EHang 184. This is the multirotor drone that is designed to carry an individual from one destination to another under complete autonomous control.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Investigation Shows NAHF Has Considered Such Sales To Raise Money
An investigation conducted by Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) has found that the National Aviation Hall of Fame has looked at the possibility of selling artifacts to raise money for the organization, and he wants it to stop.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
FAA Granted Authorization 3D Robotics For Parking Garage Inspection
For the first time, the FAA has granted permission for a drone to be flown on an airport in the United States ... and it wasn't just any airport.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Was Confirmed Tuesday As Secretary Of Transportation
The aviation industry is continuing to send congratulatory messages to Elaine Chao, who was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate as Secretary of Transportation for the Trump administration.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Includes $34 Million For Launch Complex Improvements
The $83.5 billion budget proposed this week by Florida Governor Rick Scott (R) could mean a boost for Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Agreement Updates Collaborative Program To Introduce And Support Flying On All Levels
The EAA and Seaplane Pilots Association (SPA) have announced a memorandum of understanding that expands the organizations’ joint efforts to bring the possibilities of flight to more people.
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Area Around NRG Stadium Is A No Drone Zone For The Super Bowl
One of the things new drone operators have to learn about very quickly is the concept of a Temporary Flight Restriction, which we have known for years as a TFR. They can come and go quickly, and violating a TFR can carry serious consequences, even if you stray into one unintentionally.
