Headline News

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Airborne 01.31.17: Aviation HoF Investigated, Raytheon/Leonardo Quit, Drone Race

Also: Lycoming Engines, Aero-Calendar, Rotax Engines, Bombardier ADS-B, StandardAero, Webb Telescope, NBAA Security

Ohio Congressman Michael Turner has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Aviation Hall of Fame as a result of receiving troubling information concerning the Hall of Fame finances. Congressman Turner is exercising his oversight authority to investigate these allegations against the Congressionally Chartered organization. The letter said in part, "My office has received complaints of financial mismanagement and misappropriation of NAHF resources and assets. These issues appear to threaten the very viability of the NAHF to meet the basic purposes of the NAHF Congressional Charter and to sustain its Ohio Not-for-Profit status." The Raytheon Company and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training pro

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Aero-TV: Viking Aircraft Engines - Talking Turbo's... and Other Upgrades

Honda Automotive Engines Serve As The Basis For A Line Of Aircraft Engines For Experimental Airplanes…

While at the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase 2016, ANN CEO and Editor-In-Chief, Jim Campbell stopped by the display of Viking Aircraft Engines to get caught up on what's new with their unique line of Honda automobile conversion engines for aircraft. Jim met up with Jan Eggenfellner, who is the President of Viking Aircraft Engines.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

NBAA Welcomes Senate Confirmation Of Elaine Chao As DOT Secretary

Looks Forward To Working With Chao On NextGen Implementation

The NBAA commends the United States Senate for confirming Elaine Chao as Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Bell Helicopter Confirms Delay In Relentless Certification

Aircraft Have Been Grounded Since July 2016 Accident

Bell Helicopter has confirmed that there will be a delay in the certification of its 525 Relentless helicopter due to a fatal accident involving one of its test aircraft last July.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Attorney Says FAA/Santa Monica Deal Threatens National Airport System

Former FAA Deputy Administrator Says Terms Of The 'Compromise' Are Not Clear

There has be a lot written since Saturday in both the aviation press and the general media concerning the FAA's decision to allow Santa Monica to close KSMO no later than 2028. But attorney Sandy Murdock, a former FAA Deputy Administrator and one-time chief-counsel at the FAA says the terms of the compromise are not clear, and there are serious threats to the nation's airport system.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Lockheed Can Achieve Significant Savings On Next Batch Of F-35s

Larger Production Run Will Help Drive Down Costs

Lockheed Martin will cut the cost of the next batch of F-35 jets by about $600 million by building more of the airplanes in the next production run.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

EAA Celebrates 25 Years Of Young Eagles

Several Events To Be Held During The Year

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Young Eagles program, which began in 1992 and has provided more than 2 million young people ages 8-17 with an introduction to the world of personal aviation.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Santa Monica Airport Association Vows To Fight On

Says Everything That Can Be Done Must Be Done To Save Airport

The Santa Monica Airport Association is not going to just roll over and allow the FAA and the city to close the airport in 2028.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Citation Pilot Group Responds To FAA Santa Monica Settlement

Shortening Runway 'Severely Limits Jet Operations', CJP Says

The Citation Jet Pilots Owner Pilot Association (CJP), an organization of more than 800 owners, pilots, and enthusiasts of the Cessna Citation line of light jet aircraft, is monitoring developments following an unprecedented settlement regarding the future of embattled Santa Monica Municipal Airport (SMO) in Southern California.

Read More

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Drone Industry Wary Of President Trump's Regulations Policy

Some Fear Anti-Regulation Policies May Stymie Growth Of Drone Businesses

President Donald Trump's executive order requiring agencies to eliminate two regulations for each new regulation created has sent a few ripples of concern through some segments of the drone industry.

Read More




