Headline News

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

Airborne 01.20.17: Astro-NIMBY!, Airbus Flying Car, JetSuiteX v KSMO

Also: Daher Delivers, Aviation Progress, Tecnam P2012, D.B. Cooper, MH370 Search, T-45C Accident, Piper

We previously reported that studies indicate many complaints about airport noise come from a few people with a dedicated mission to file the complaints. It seems that one such person has been identified in the Washington DC area. Well known ESA astronaut, Roberto Vittori, moved his family to the Washington DC area where he bought a house in the Hillandale neighborhood north of Georgetown. After moving there, instrument procedures at Ronald Reagan National Airport were changed because of NextGen shift in flight patterns. Vittori claims the noise is now intolerable and he admits to filing some 3,000 complaints since the changes in the flight patterns were implemented. The Airbus Urban Mobility Division may conduct tests of an autonomous "flying car" later this year, according to Airbus CEO To

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

Government Works To Accommodate BizAv At KPBI During Presidential Visits

TFRs Are Will Be In Place When President Trump Visit Mar-a-Lago

Since Donald J. Trump was elected President in November, discussions have been ongoing about how business aviation can be accommodated at Palm Beach International Airport (KPBI) when the President visits his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago ... just 2.1 nautical miles from the airport.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

First Payload For A Previously-Flown Falcon 9 Arrives In Florida

European-Built Communications Satellite Scheduled For Launch Next Month

SpaceX hopes to deliver a communications satellite into orbit next month using a booster that has previously flown into space.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

DJI Dumps The Phantom 4

Notifies Dealers That Production Is Terminated

Only 10 months since its introduction, DJI has informed its dealers that it is ending production of the Phantom 4 sUAS.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Fatally Injured In Aircraft Accident

Had Been Investigating A Serious Graft Case Involving Odebrecht

A justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court was among those fatally injured Thursday when the Beechcraft C90GT went down in the ocean off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

FAI Marks 30th Anniversary Of Female Human-Powered Flight

Triathlete Lois McCallin Set Three Records That Still Stand

Thirty years ago, on 21 January 1987, American triathlete Lois McCallin set three women's world records for human-powered flight – and they still stand today.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

In The Company Of Heroes: Pararescue Chief Retires After 30 Years

Chief Master Sgt. Davide Keaton Has Been Decorated Nine Times For Life-Saving Actions

Over the course of his thirty-year career, he was decorated nine times for actions that saved dozens --if not hundreds-- of lives on and off the battlefield.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

LM Helicopter EW System To Safeguard US Navy Against Anti-Ship Missile Threats

Will Enhance Electronic Countermeasures Carried By MH-60 Helos

Lockheed Martin will build on its 45-year legacy of integrated electronic warfare system success under a newly awarded U.S. Navy development contract to provide MH-60 helicopters with enhanced electronic warfare surveillance and countermeasure capabilities against anti-ship missile (ASM) threats.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

Textron Aviation Sees Significant Growth Of Its Cessna Pilot Center Network

Has Added 24 New Partners Including Five International Flight Schools

Textron Aviation has announced its Cessna Pilot Center (CPC) network added 24 new partners in 2016, including five international flight schools in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Poland. This growth supports the next generation of aviators with the help of the world’s leading training platform, the Cessna Skyhawk 172.

Sat, Jan 21, 2017

ANN FAQ: Contributing To Aero-TV

How To Get A Story On Aero-TV News/Feature Programming

How do I submit a story idea or lead to Aero-TV? If you would like to submit a story idea or lead, please contact Jim Campbell via the link below. Please include the following information when submitting a story idea or lead: who the intended subject is, a general story outline of said subject, important dates or deadlines for the story lead, and any appropriate contact information for both yourself and related subjects.

