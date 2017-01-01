Headline News

Sun, Jan 01, 2017
It looks like Boeing has taken a bit of a hit as Delta Air Lines has reached an agreement with the airplane builder to cancel an order placed for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that Delta assumed in 2008 as part of its merger with Northwest Airlines. While specific terms of the agreement are not disclosed, Delta will continue to take delivery of new 737-900ER aircraft through 2019 as two orders totaling 120 of the narrowbody jets are fulfilled. For the first time, Zenith Aircraft Company is bringing their two-day hands-on kit aircraft building workshop to the Sebring U.S. Sport Aviation Expo. Participants will actually build and complete a full-size aircraft component. The rudder workshops which are usually held at the Zenith factory in Mexico, Missouri have become popular with spor
Hopes To Mount A Moon Mission In 2018, Has Sights Set On Mars
China has a plan to become a major player in space, according to a white paper released by the government in Beijing.
New Assembly Line Schedule Will Go Into Effect January 2
Most of the assembly line workers at the Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth, TX working on the F-35 program will be operating under a new work schedule beginning January 2.
Would Be The First To Allow Launches Over Populated Areas
A spaceport proposed for Camden County, GA along the Atlantic Coast in 2014 is still undergoing environmental reviews, and whether it will be approved by the FAA is still an open question.
Fort Bragg Held Annual 'Toy Drop' To Support Underprivileged Kids
Instead of snow above North Carolina’s frigid skies, the horizon was filled with paratroopers as they ‘flurried’ to the ground, during the 19th annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop Dec. 5-16.
Will Be The First In Russia To Fly E170 And E175 Aircraft
Just weeks after receiving the Type Certificates from the Russian authorities for the E170 and E175 jets, S7 Airlines will be the first operator of the E170 in the country. The airline signed an agreement with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) to lease 17 E170 pre-owned jets, therefore not impacting Embraer’s order backlog. The airline will start to receive the aircraft in the first quarter of 2017.
Discovered During Dismantling Of Supersonic Wind Tunnel
Back in the 1950s Boeing was in the forefront of research for supersonic aircraft. The built a wind tunnel that could simulate wind speeds of up to 3,000 miles per hour to test supersonic aircraft designs.
Becomes First Complete Aircraft To Be Displayed At The Museum
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire has received a donation of a Homebuilt Biplane, which is now on display at the museum. This is the first complete aircraft on display within the museum.
The Event Was, Of Course, Captured On Video And Posted To YouTube
Seems like the UAV industry now as at least one canine critic. A man who was attempting to fly his new drone at his home in Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada had the aircraft swatted out of the air by the family dog.
Aero Linx: Florida Airports Council
