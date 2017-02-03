 Headline News | Aero-News Network - The Aviation and Aerospace World's Daily, Real-time News and Information Service
Top Stories

Four Finalists Named For The 2016 Robert J. Collier Troph …

Airborne 02.02.17: KSMO Pilots Vow Fight, Sebring Expo, G …

Aero-TV: Overgrown Drone? - An eHang 184 Project Update

U.S. Congressman Warns National Aviation Hall Of Fame Aga …

First Drone Flights At An Airport Conducted In Atlanta

Headline News

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Four Finalists Named For The 2016 Robert J. Collier Trophy

Marks 105 Years Of Recognition For Aerospace Achievement

The National Aeronautic Association announced today that four aerospace projects and accomplishments will compete for the 2016 Robert J. Collier Trophy.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Airborne 02.02.17: KSMO Pilots Vow Fight, Sebring Expo, GoPro Karma Returns

Also: B-17 New Home, AEA/NPI 2017, Citation Pilots, Newest Predator, NASAO Selects Shea, Hartzell Props, SpaceX Sat

The Santa Monica controversy shows no signs of abating... especially among Santa Monica Pilots! The Santa Monica Airport Association is not going to just roll over and allow the FAA and the city to close the airport in 2028. Writing on their blog, SMAA’s Bill Worden says that the group plans to do everything in its power to prevent the airport from being closed, and the city taking over FBO operations at the facility. "Although we have not yet seen the shameful document yet, the press releases from the City and the FAA seem to indicate that the City will also have the right as an exclusive proprietor to oust Atlantic Aviation and American Flyers provided the City can supply the services currently provided by these FBOs," Worden writes. U.S. Sport Aviation Expo kicked off on Wed

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Aero-TV: Overgrown Drone? - An eHang 184 Project Update

A Drone on Steroids Leads the Way to Autonomous Human-Carrying Aerial Transportation…

While at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas in January 2017, ANN CEO and Editor-In-Chief, Jim Campbell, had an opportunity to check up on what could best be called a drone on steroids, known as the EHang 184. This is the multirotor drone that is designed to carry an individual from one destination to another under complete autonomous control.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

U.S. Congressman Warns National Aviation Hall Of Fame Against Selling Artifacts

Investigation Shows NAHF Has Considered Such Sales To Raise Money

An investigation conducted by Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) has found that the National Aviation Hall of Fame has looked at the possibility of selling artifacts to raise money for the organization, and he wants it to stop.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

First Drone Flights At An Airport Conducted In Atlanta

FAA Granted Authorization 3D Robotics For Parking Garage Inspection

For the first time, the FAA has granted permission for a drone to be flown on an airport in the United States ... and it wasn't just any airport.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Congratulations Continue To Roll In For Elaine Chao

Was Confirmed Tuesday As Secretary Of Transportation

The aviation industry is continuing to send congratulatory messages to Elaine Chao, who was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate as Secretary of Transportation for the Trump administration.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Proposed Florida Budget Could Mean A Boost For Bezos

Includes $34 Million For Launch Complex Improvements

The $83.5 billion budget proposed this week by Florida Governor Rick Scott (R) could mean a boost for Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

EAA, Seaplane Pilots Association Announce Joint Effort

Agreement Updates Collaborative Program To Introduce And Support Flying On All Levels

The EAA and Seaplane Pilots Association (SPA) have announced a memorandum of understanding that expands the organizations’ joint efforts to bring the possibilities of flight to more people.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Attention Drone Operators: TFR Violations Carry Hefty Penalties

Area Around NRG Stadium Is A No Drone Zone For The Super Bowl

One of the things new drone operators have to learn about very quickly is the concept of a Temporary Flight Restriction, which we have known for years as a TFR. They can come and go quickly, and violating a TFR can carry serious consequences, even if you stray into one unintentionally.

Read More

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

Klyde Morris 02.03.17

In Some Circles, It's Called A Poke In The Eye With A Sharp Stick ...

FMI: www.klydemorris.com

Read More




