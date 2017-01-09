Headline News

Also: ClearVision, Barnstorming: Looking Forward, Elderly Chinooks, GoPro Suit, Aeroworks Logbook, Master Instructors, Flight Training Scholarship

Powerup recently launched their Powerup FPV, the first paper airplane drone with a live-streaming camera. FPV stands for ‘first person view’, which means the operator can view the flight on a portable device as if he or she were inside the cockpit of the aircraft. Some of the features include a flying time of about 10 minutes per charge, with a speed of up to 20 miles per hour. Of course, it has an autopilot and a wide angle rotating camera providing front side and rear camera views. Because of his light weight of only 2.8 ounces, it does not have to be FAA registered. It’s compatible with both iOS and android systems. Officials in Howard County, Maryland have prepared legislation that would authorize the county to take legal action against the FAA in response to air traffic changes under NextGen at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport. As has happened in nearly every city where the new flight