Headline News

Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Also: F-35 Pricing, FAA's Betrayal, Trig Avionics, Van Horn, Airbus Engineering, Trans States Pilots, Civil Air Patrol
Well... we knew this was likely... JetSuiteX has announced that they’ve entered into a ‘Standstill Agreement’ with the city of Santa Monica concerning their upcoming planned operations at KSMO. The agreement is designed to give the parties time to come to some kind of a final agreement. Originally; flights to Santa Monica Airport were supposed to launch on February 6th, with destinations like Carlsbad, San Jose and Las Vegas. Due to recent FAA betrayals, however, JetSuiteX has agreed to hold off until February 15th, 2017. JetSuiteX has cancelled all flights to/from or connecting through Santa Monica from February 6th through February 24th and will issue full refunds for all affected customers. Bell Helicopter has confirmed that there will be a delay in the certif
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Crewmembers From Most Apollo Missions Expected To Attend
Astronauts from most of the Apollo missions that put humans on the moon are expected to be at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017, as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo program.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Had Previously Held The Post Of VP, Network Planning
Dave Clark has been named as the new vice president, sales and revenue management at JetBlue Airlines. Clark previously served as JetBlue’s vice president, network planning. He will report to Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president, commercial and planning.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Company Matches Drone Pilots With Jobs In All 50 States
Drone Base, a clearinghouse that matches commercial drone pilots with companies seeking drone services, recently completed its 10,000th mission.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
The System Is Designed To Detect Volcanic Ash Up To A 100 Kilometer Range, Allowing Sufficient Time To Avoid The Affected Area
Elbit Systems and Nicarnica Aviation achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing ground trials, demonstrating detection of volcanic ash using the ClearVision EVS system. The Enhanced Vision System (EVS), that was modified to incorporate ash detection capability, is one of a kind in the market.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Early Delivery Highlights Effective Air Force-Industry Partnership
Lockheed Martin has completed the first F-22 Raptor at the company's Inlet Coating Repair (ICR) Speedline facility and delivered the aircraft back to the U.S. Air Force ahead of schedule.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Will Offer A Completely New Approach To Measuring Winds From Space
The road to realizing ESA’s Aeolus mission may have been long and bumpy, but developing novel space technology is, by its very nature, challenging. With the satellite now equipped with its revolutionary instrument, the path ahead is much smoother as it heads to France to begin the last round of tests before being shipped to the launch site at the end of the year.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Exercises Took Place Last Month At Nellis AFB
Pilots from the 74th Fighter Squadron prepared for future deployments while participating in Green Flag-West 17-03 from Jan. 13-27 at Nellis Air Force Base.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Supernova's Appearance Dramatically Changed Over Just One Year
"We're made of star stuff," astronomer Carl Sagan famously said. Nuclear reactions that happened in ancient stars generated much of the material that makes up our bodies, our planet and our solar system. When stars explode in violent deaths called supernovae, those newly formed elements escape and spread out in the universe.
Sun, Feb 05, 2017
Aero Linx: Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA)
The Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association ( MEBAA) has been formed to to be the principal forum for gathering, understanding and communicating the needs and benefits of business aviation within the Middle East to businesses, governments and media worldwide, and to serve the needs of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association Members in ways that enhance safety, security, efficiency and acceptance of business aviation throughout the region.
