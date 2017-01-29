Headline News

Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Aviation Community Stunned... Unexpected Announcement Made Without Av-Stakeholder Consult
The news has caught the aviation community without warning... and apparently without significant consult as the FAA sent out a press release announcing they had given into the demands and rhetoric of the anti-Santa Monica Airport movement -- who often campaigned without fact or reason. But here it is... the FAA statement intones that, "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the City of Santa Monica, California have reached a settlement agreement to resolve longstanding litigation over the future of Santa Monica Airport. The agreement requires the city to maintain continuous and stable operation of the airport for 12 years, until December 31, 2028, and after that the City has the right to close the airport. In recognition of the city's authority to make decisions about land use, the agreement allows Santa Monica to shorten the airport's single runway to 3,500 feet from its current length of 4,973 feet. The city is obligated to enter into leases with private aeronautical
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Also: First GOES-16 Image, Piper's Drew McEwen, Flamingo Air, Trump Nominates SecAF, Armed Air Tractor, Larsen Reappointed
The race is on: the five finalist teams in the Google Lunar XPRIZE have been set, and they all have rocket launch contracts to go to the Moon in 2017. A total of $30 million in prizes is on the line, including the $20 million grand prize for whoever gets there first and completes the competition goals. It seems that Gulfstream keeps collecting more records. A Gulfstream G280 aircraft recently set a speed record between Carlsbad, California, and Kalaoa, Hawaii, completing the overwater flight in just 4 hours and 47 minutes. The super mid-sized business jet covered the 2,257 nautical miles from McClellan-Palomar Airport to Kona International Airport at a brisk Mach 0.84. The G280, which has earned 57 speed records since its November 2012 entry into service, can f
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Will All Be Eligible For Election To Full Three-Year Terms At Next Annual Meeting
The NBAA has announced the election of three new members to the association’s Board of Directors.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Considered Leading FBO Provider At KSPI
Stellar Aviation Group recently acquired Horizon Aviation, located at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, IL (KSPI). The company has been the leading FBO service provider at KSPI, according to a company news release.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Spacecraft Will Measure Global Wind Speeds To Help Improve Weather Forecasts
ESA's wind sensing satellite Aeolus has been prepared for shipping from Stevenage, UK to Toulouse, France for final testing before it travels to French Guiana towards the end of the year ready for launch on a Vega launcher.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Signs Eight-Year Agreement With Rolls-Royce
Triumph Group has finalized an eight-year agreement with Rolls Royce to supply thrust links for the Trent XWB engine program. Triumph Precision Components will deliver the first components in 2019 following a two-year development period in which Triumph Integrated Systems will perform structural tests for the thrust link components.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Raytheon Completes Factory Acceptance Testing Of Flight Operations System For NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Factory acceptance testing of the flight operations system for the James Webb Space Telescope has been completed by Raytheon. With seven times the light-collecting power of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, this next-generation telescope will gather data and images of dust clouds, stars and galaxies deeper into space.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Expands The Group’s Footprint In Southeast Asia
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited has signed a long term lease (“the Lease”) with Thai AirAsia for the lease of one Airbus A320 aircraft. This aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2017.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Existing Customers Have Reported Fuel Savings Of More Than Two Percent Annually
Japan Airlines has selected Honeywell to provide its fuel-management service to help decrease fuel consumption and costs. The deployment of Honeywell's GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software, a part of the Honeywell GoDirect Flight Services family of Connected Aircraft offerings, will equip Japan Airlines with the right tools and data to monitor current fuel consumption and identify opportunities for fuel savings.
Read More
Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Carrier Receives Recognition For Its Leadership In Environmental Action
For the second time since launching its industry-leading Eco-Skies program, United Airlines was named the Eco-Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW) magazine. The award recognizes an airline in global commercial aviation for its environmental leadership as demonstrated by consistent and impactful environmental action within the company and in the industry.
Read More