Headline News

Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Also: Fighter Jet VidGames, Swift Fuels, SpaceX Resupply, FAA Approves, Tiltrotor Test Rig, Emirates, United Mess
A hard-fought two-week battle in Australian skies saw three new Gliding World Champions win gold medals. The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale Gliding World Champions were crowned last Sunday, bringing the competition to a close. Russell Cheetham from Great Britain took gold in the Open Class, scraping ahead of defending FAI World Champion Michael Sommer. France’s Killian Walbrou took gold in the hotly contested 18 Meter Class. Textron Aviation has announced its Cessna Pilot Center network added 24 new partners in 2016, including five international flight schools in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Poland. Textron’s Doug May, the Vice President of Piston Aircraft said in part, “Our commitment to supporting new pilot education and flig
Listen In While an Executive Jet Leader Explains How Their Company Will Expand Their Market…
While at the Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) held in November 2016, Aero-News Correspondent, Kathryn Creedy, had the opportunity to meet with Marco Tulio Pellegrini, who is the President and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. Kathryn asked Pellegrini to amplify some of the comments he made in a previous press conference about introducing more corporate-type jets into the market because of the need for more dependable and reliable air transportation (in other words, kick the airlines to the curb!).
Five Teams Are Set For Unmanned Trips To The Moon
The race is on: the five finalist teams in the Google Lunar XPRIZE have been set, and they all have rocket launch contracts to go to the Moon in 2017.
Robert H. Wells Named As CEO
Quest Aircraft Company named Robert H. Wells as its new Chief Executive Officer. Wells has more than 40 years of aviation experience. Most recently he spent 15 years with TAG Aviation, rising to CEO of the Holding Company. Wells officially assumed his new role with Quest on January 15.
Clears The Way For Airframe Construction, Company Says
The company hoping to build the next supersonic airliner has completed wind tunnel testing on a potential new supersonic aircraft, verifying two years of aerodynamic design work.
Three-Judge Panel Found No Reason To Undo A Lease Agreement
A potential two-gate passenger terminal at Paine Field near Seattle, WA cleared a significant hurdle Monday when a three-judge panel released a decision that will allow the project to continue.
The DT6 Will Be A Challenger For The International Formula One World Air Racing Championship
Formula One air racing got its start back in 1947 when a new category of airplane was developed to encourage high performance with each airplane being required to meet the same standards. It has now progressed into international competition, and the Triano Racing team says they can build a plane that will lead the pack.
President And Chief Executive Officer James Hogan To Leave Post In The Second Half Of 2017
The Etihad Aviation Group Board of Directors today announced that James Hogan will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company in the second half of 2017. The Board and Mr. Hogan first initiated the transition process last year with the formation in May of the Etihad Aviation Group, a diversified global aviation and travel organization.
Heather Wilson Has Been Nominated As Permanent Replacement For Deborah Lee James
Under secretary of the Air Force Lisa S. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary of the Air Force as of Jan. 20, until the Senate confirms a permanent replacement.
Revenues For The Quarter Were Down, Including Aviation Sector
Textron's fourth quarter numbers were down somewhat compared to last year, but Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly said that there are some reasons to be optimistic going into 2017.
