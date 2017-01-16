Headline News

Mon, Jan 16, 2017
Also: Parrot Layoffs, CES/AMA Expo/KSMO, 737 SAIB, Piper PA-31T, John Pope, Washington State, JetBlue Disturbance
Pending sanctioning from the recognizing organizations, it looks like the Gulfstream G650ER continues to set records. A G650ER took off from Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport and landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport 14 hours and 35 minutes later, covering 6,750 nautical miles at an average cruise speed of Mach point eight-five. Following that flight, the aircraft flew 6,143 nautical miles from Taipei Taoyuan International Airport to Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport, cruising at Mach point nine-oh entire trip. The total flight time was just 10 hours and 57 minutes. Damage to a Linhas Aereas de Mocambique Boeing 737 on approach to Tete, the capital of Mozambique, which was first reported to be caused by an impact with a drone, now appears to
February 4th 'Protest' Promises Disruptions Of Law-Abiding Aero-Businesses
The foes of aviation surrounding Santa Monica are making threats to further disrupt aviation business at the Santa Monica airport. Though quite disorganized and fighting amongst themselves, publicly, they vow that a February 4th protest targeting Atlantic Aviation, in particular, will take place. Using faulty rhetoric and some twisted facts, what has been determined to be a vocal minority of the SMO community is planning to disrupt airport operations by occupying the right of way near the largest airport FBO and targeting both the FBO and its clientele (tortious interference, anyone?). But, all is not right in NIMBYville... the internal infighting among the foes of the airport has become quite public and quite vicious. Anti-airport NIMBYs are accusing the city government of failing to act aggressively enough against the airport and the FAA of waging an illegal battle to keep the airport open.
AEA Is a Membership Group That Is Involved In All Aspects of Aviation...
While at the Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) held in November 2016, ANN News Editor, Tom Patton, met up with Paula Derks who is the President of the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA). There are a lot of aviation associations, and the AEA is the one that crosses into all facets of aviation electronics and avionics. AEA members equip and maintaining our ever-increasing fleet of electronics dependent aircraft.
Will Review And Potentially Approve Three Task Groups
At its second meeting on January 31, 2017 in Reno, NV, the Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) will continue to help the Federal Aviation Administration prioritize its efforts to integrate unmanned aircraft systems – or drones – into the national airspace. FAA Administrator Michael Huerta announced the creation of the DAC as a federal advisory committee in May 2016, and the DAC first met in September 2016.
American Radio Relay League Files Complaint With The FCC
In what it calls an “extremely urgent complaint” to the FCC, The American Radio Relay League ARRL has targeted the interference potential of a series of audio/video transmitters used on unmanned aircraft and marketed as Amateur Radio equipment. In a January 10 letter to the FCC Spectrum Enforcement Division, ARRL General Counsel Chris Imlay, W3KD, said the transmitters use frequencies intended for navigational aids, air traffic control radar, air route surveillance radars, and global positioning systems.
Groups Represent More Than 100,000 Aviation Workers Across The Country
In the waning days of the Obama administration, organizations representing more than 100,000 aviation workers filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as a first step in a drive to overturn the Obama administration’s decision to permit Norwegian Air International (NAI) to fly to and from the United States under a business plan that runs counter to U.S. Open Skies agreements and threatens U.S. jobs.
Designed To Offer A Defined Career Path Towards Part 121 Certification
Ameriflight and Allegiant Air have entered into a pilot recruitment flow-through agreement to assist and advance pilot career needs. The symbiotic relationship is designed to offer a defined career path under which pilots can advance to a part 121 certificated air carrier.
EAA Announces More Type Certificated Aircraft Have Been Approved For Dynon STC
When Dynon and EAA announced that they had worked together to obtain an STC allowing the Dynon EFIS-D10A and EFIS-D100 displays to be installed in type certificated aircraft, it was a major step forward in bringing the technology and safety found in experimental homebuilt aircraft to the market for type certificated aircraft.
Took Control Of Three Consumer Drones To Demonstrate Security Vulnerabilities
At a drone privacy workshop in October, the Federal Trade Commission demonstrated that they were able to hack into three popular drones all costing less than $200.
